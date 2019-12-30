DA Davidson Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

CBSH stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.