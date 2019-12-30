DA Davidson Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

