DAEX Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $363,110.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.48 or 0.06078274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

