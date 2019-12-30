Dai Market Capitalization Tops $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, YoBit, AirSwap and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bibox, Gatecoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

