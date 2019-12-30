Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Dana by 345.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

