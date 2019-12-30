Daneel (DAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Daneel token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Daneel has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Daneel has a total market cap of $29,916.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Daneel

Daneel (CRYPTO:DAN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

