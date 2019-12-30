Dash Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $396.33 million and approximately $245.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $42.91 or 0.00588574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptomate, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,237,289 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

