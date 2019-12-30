DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $7,125.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.