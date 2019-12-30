DATA Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, UEX, DDEX and Bibox. DATA has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $34,521.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

