Datawallet Market Capitalization Tops $315,021.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $315,021.00 and approximately $35,820.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

