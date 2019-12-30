Datum Reaches Market Cap of $664,572.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $664,572.00 and $24,239.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

