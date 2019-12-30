DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0002

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a market cap of $108,282.00 and approximately $123,262.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009689 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.