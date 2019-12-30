David Wiadrowski Buys 4,000 Shares of Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Stock

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 4,000 shares of Vocus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).
Shares of ASX VOC traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$2.98 ($2.11). 813,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.36. Vocus Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$4.90 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Vocus Group
Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.
