David Wiadrowski Buys 4,000 Shares of Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Stock

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 4,000 shares of Vocus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).

Shares of ASX VOC traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$2.98 ($2.11). 813,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.36. Vocus Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$4.90 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.