DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl Buys 136,000 Shares

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl bought 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$10,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,212,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,966.40.

Richard G. Carl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Richard G. Carl acquired 4,000 shares of DealNet Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$320.00.

CVE DLS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78. DealNet Capital Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.

About DealNet Capital

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

