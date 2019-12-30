DeepBrain Chain Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $112,971.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

