DEEX Achieves Market Cap of $687,530.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $687,530.00 and approximately $1,982.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

