Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.05 ($64.01).

Shares of DHER opened at €71.18 ($82.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €71.16 ($82.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.52.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

