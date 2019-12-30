Delphy Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $992,233.00 and $546.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.