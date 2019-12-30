Denarius (D) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $638.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $594,676.00 and approximately $638.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,899,538 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

