Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $14.55 on Monday. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dermira by 24.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dermira by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dermira by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Dermira by 27.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

