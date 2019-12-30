Dero Price Hits $0.32 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $498,665.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004372 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,059,844 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

