Desire (DSR) Market Cap Reaches $13,475.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $13,475.00 and approximately $5,925.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01818046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.02866087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00583376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00634368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00063154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00389552 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.