Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.10 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.26) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.92 ($8.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.76. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

