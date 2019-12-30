Deutsche Bank Reiterates “GBX 169” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 196.18 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.27. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

