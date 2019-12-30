Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €38.95 ($45.29) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a one year high of €40.95 ($47.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $584.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.67.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

