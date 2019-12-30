DeviantCoin Achieves Market Cap of $163,064.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,064.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

