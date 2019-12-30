DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $375,094.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DEX has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $375,094.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 57.9% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

