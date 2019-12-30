Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,396.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3,396.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005348 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,393,003 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

