Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.45 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for approximately $12.17 or 0.00165387 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $18.45 million and $386,404.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,515,282 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

