DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

