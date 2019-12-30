Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,253. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

