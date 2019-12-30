Dimecoin One Day Volume Reaches $79.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $770,416.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010642 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003013 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006201 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

