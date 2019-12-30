Dimension Chain (EON) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018002 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

