Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $81.54 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.