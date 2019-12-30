DMarket 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $864,251.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $864,251.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

