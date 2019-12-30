DogeCash Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 22% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $33,133.00 and $180.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00642105 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.