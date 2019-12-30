Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bits Blockchain and CoinFalcon. Dogecoin has a market cap of $250.93 million and $74.91 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00583376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,687,538,484 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

