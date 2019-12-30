Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $292.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

