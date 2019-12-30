DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $32,383.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.