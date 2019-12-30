DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $315,173.00 and $500.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

