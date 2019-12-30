Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DNKN opened at $74.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,174,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,904,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

