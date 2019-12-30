Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Tops $649,426.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $649,426.00 and $451.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01818325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02894971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00586607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00629048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064233 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00388186 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,863,747 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

