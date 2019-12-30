DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDD. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €1.28 ($1.48).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of HDD stock opened at €1.16 ($1.35) on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of €2.13 ($2.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $329.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.