e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $36.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,932,010 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,619 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

