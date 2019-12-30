Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 739.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 160,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

