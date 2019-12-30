EBCoin (EBC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,170.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,170.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

