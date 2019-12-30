eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $361,667.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 179.4% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. eBoost has a market capitalization of $361,667.00 and $334.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00584132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

