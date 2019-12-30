ECC (ECC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $110.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. ECC has a market cap of $1.83 million and $110.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00058973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001149 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.29 or 1.00187082 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

