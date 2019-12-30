Effect.AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $240.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $735,935.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BitMart and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

