EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of EIG opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.73) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.96. EI Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

